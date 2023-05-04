Man seriously injured in road rage assault

A Dunedin man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash was followed by a road rage bashing in a residential suburb.

A witness saw two men attack the driver of another car after the crash in Riselaw Rd, Calton Hill, about 2.40pm yesterday.

A silver Subaru pulled out of Panmure Ave into Riselaw Rd and was hit by a black car, he said.

Two men got out of the Subaru, ran across the road and assaulted the driver of the black car, who had got out of his vehicle, the witness said.

He saw the two men holding down the driver of the black car.

He later saw another three people from the Subaru — a man and two women — get involved in the melee.

The women appeared to be trying to get the men away from each other, he said.

Police and ambulance officers assist a man into an ambulance after he was assaulted following a car crash in Riselaw Rd, Dunedin, yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Police had responded pretty quickly and at least one person was put in handcuffs, he said.

A St John spokesman said it was called to the incident at 2.37pm.

One patient was treated at the scene for moderate injuries, while another was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said that following the collision, an altercation between the occupants of the vehicles occurred.

"One of the drivers was assaulted and received serious injuries," she said.

Police were working to determine the circumstances of the incident, the spokeswoman said.

