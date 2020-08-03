Man staying in Chch isolation hotel tests positive

The Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport is being used for managed isolation. Photo: Vaughan Elder

New Zealand has two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today.

The Ministry of Health says the first case is "a male teenager who arrived in New Zealand from the USA on July 29".

"He tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day 3 of his stay in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Auckland, and has since been transferred to the quarantine facility," they said in a statement.

"The second case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand from Switzerland via Amsterdam and Seoul on July 20.

He has been staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch and tested negative around day 3 of his stay, then tested positive at his second routine test."

The Ministry of Health say this case again emphasises the importance of testing returnees in managed isolation twice before they are able to leave the facility.

There are 27 active Covid-19 cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities. New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1217.

Laboratories in NZ processed 1692 Covid-19 tests on Sunday, "of which 1259 swabs were taken in the community and 433 swabs were taken in managed isolation or quarantine facilities".

Yesterday, there were three new cases of the virus in managed isolation - one child and two women.

The child was linked to a previously reported case and arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Pakistan, via Dubai.

One woman, in her 30s, arrived in New Zealand on July 28 from Los Angeles.

She's been staying at the Rydges in Auckland and tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day three of her stay in managed isolation.

The second woman was in her 40s and arrived in New Zealand on August 1 from Manila, via Hong Kong.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks at a Covid-19 press conference at Parliament. Photo: Getty Images

The three people were at the Auckland quarantine facility, the ministry said.

As of yesterday, there were 1215 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. It had been 93 days since the last case acquired locally from an unknown source. There was no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

The ministry said laboratories on Saturday completed 2401 tests, "of which 2023 swabs were taken in the community, and 378 were taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities".

This brought the total number of tests completed to date to 470,469.

Melbourne back into lockdown

Melbourne residents meanwhile have returned to a gut-wrenching lockdown, with the state's opposition leader Michael O'Brien lashing out at the new restrictions and declaring: "Victorians don't deserve this".

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced stage-four restrictions - and a state of disaster - for Melbourne on Sunday afternoon, including a curfew from 8pm (10pm NZT) to 5am (7am NZT) for anyone living in the metropolitan area.

Andrews said Sunday "is by far the hardest day" as he announced 671 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths along with new unprecedented stage four restrictions.

O'Brien said: "In declaring a State of Disaster, Premier Daniel Andrews has conceded that his government has lost control of Covid-19 in this state.

"The failings of the Labor Government in hotel quarantine, in testing and in contact tracing have led to millions of Victorians being subjected to the harshest restrictions in our history.

"Curfews. Businesses that will be closed. Limits on daily exercise. Limits on shopping. Limits on moving five kilometres from your home. Unprecedented in their nature and their intrusion into the lives of Victorians."

Lockdown officially began in Victoria after new restrictions came into effect overnight.