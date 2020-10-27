Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Man with swastika tattoo on face goes door-knocking to 'raise funds'

    1. Star News
    2. National

    A man with a swastika facial tattoo was knocking on doors in Dunedin last night, saying he was "fundraising".

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were aware of a man going to homes in the St Clair area asking for money and telling people who answered their doors that he was fundraising.

    He was believed to have a swastika tattoo on his face or neck.

    Inquiries were ongoing and police encouraged anyone who had information to report it to them, he said. 

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg