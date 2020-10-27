Man with swastika tattoo on face goes door-knocking to 'raise funds'

A man with a swastika facial tattoo was knocking on doors in Dunedin last night, saying he was "fundraising".

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were aware of a man going to homes in the St Clair area asking for money and telling people who answered their doors that he was fundraising.

He was believed to have a swastika tattoo on his face or neck.

Inquiries were ongoing and police encouraged anyone who had information to report it to them, he said.