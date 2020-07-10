Man who allegedly escaped quarantine from Queenstown

Martin McVicar appearing via audio visual link at the Hamilton District Court after allegedly leaving isolation from a Hamilton hotel. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Christine Cornege

A Queenstown man who allegedly escaped from hotel quarantine in Hamilton has been remanded in custody.

Martin McVicar, aged 52, appeared in the Hamilton District Court via audio visual link this afternoon where he faced a charges of intentional damage of a 52 inch TV and intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol.

Community magistrate Robyn Paterson denied him bail.

McVicar will reappear in court on July 15.

The man was arrested after he allegedly cut through a fence to break out of a managed isolation facility in Hamilton.

He allegedly absconded from the Distinction Hotel and went to a nearby liquor store where he picked up a four-pack of European beer and red wine before leaving.

The 52-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking out of a managed isolation facility in Hamilton. Photo: NZ Herald/File

The man who served him at Te Rapa Brews earlier told the New Zealand Herald he spent just two minutes in the store and knew exactly what he was after.

"He walked in and bought a four-pack of Leffe Blonde and a pinot noir.

"I asked him how he was and he just said 'fine'," said a staffer.

He said the man paid by cash. Because of this every single note and coin in the register had to be cleaned this morning.

The liquor store is roughly a nine-minute walk from the hotel.

Air Commodore Darren Webb confirmed they had spoken to a liquor store on Te Rapa Road and it had cleaned its premises as a result of the inquiries.