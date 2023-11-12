Man who died after Stoke assault named

Police have released the name of the man who died following an assault in the Nelson suburb of Stoke on Friday night.

He was James Whitikau Barton (48), of Nelson.

Police yesterday said they were called about 7pm on Friday to a property on Orchard St where a man was found with critical injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Today, police said they were continuing to investigate and "hold those involved responsible for their actions".

"We have a small, hard-working team who has been dedicated to piecing together the events that have unfolded leading up to Whitikau’s death in order to identify those responsible."

They said a post-mortem had been completed in Christchurch.

"A scene examination at the property on Orchard Street has now been completed and we are confident in the progress made in our enquiries."

Police are asking for any information about a white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693.