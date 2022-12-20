Man who died at remote West Coast river named

The Mikonui River, near Ross on the West Coast. Photo: ODT files

Police have released the name of the man who died at the Mikonui River, south of Ross, last week.

He was Arthur Allan Thomson, 76, of Ross.

Police said he fell into the water while mustering cattle and failed to resurface on Friday December 16.

A major search operation was undertaken involving police staff and Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Surf Lifesaving, Swift Water Rescue, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and a local helicopter.

Mr Thomson's body was eventually found about 12km from where he entered the water by the Swift Water Rescue team.

Police have offered their condolences to his family and friends.