Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Man wishing to be arrested takes a crack at police

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Dunedin Central Police Station. Photo: ODT files
    Dunedin Central Police Station. Photo: ODT files
    Police came under fire last night when a man arrived armed with a tray of eggs which he launched at the Dunedin Central Police Station.

    Senior Sergent Craig Dinnissen said the man had gone to Countdown to purchase the eggs before heading to the nearby police station at 11.30pm, to throw them at the front of the building.

    The man was asked to cease his actions, but refused, demanding instead to be arrested.

    The 55-year-old man got his wish and he was soon arrested for disorderly behavior.

    Earlier in the evening a man, who had rear-ended a stationary vehicle at traffic lights along Princes St in Central Dunedin, sped through an intersection, only narrowly missing pedestrians.

    The 41-year-old man was located shortly afterwards outside the Dunedin Central Night & Day, but refused to comply with breath testing procedures, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    Police arrested the man in relation to dangerous driving and refusing an officers request for blood specimen. 

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter