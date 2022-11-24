Manhunt after dairy worker fatally stabbed

A shopkeeper has been fatally stabbed in an aggravated robbery at an Auckland dairy - and police have launched a manhunt for the killer.

Police were called to the Rose Cottage Superette at the intersection of Haverstock Rd and Fowlds Ave in the suburb of Sandringham at 8.05pm yesterday after a person entered the shop armed with a knife and took the cash register.

“We are still working to establish exactly what took place, but at some point during the incident the dairy worker was allegedly stabbed,” police said in a statement to media just after 10pm.

The worker suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital, but died a short time later.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and are searching for the person responsible.

“We know this incident will be extremely concerning and unsettling for our community,” police said. “We are undertaking extensive enquiries to identify and locate the offender.”

The dairy targeted was in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham. Image: NZ Herald

Cordons remained in place overnight and nearby residents could expect to see a significant police presence as they conduct a scene examination, talk to possible witnesses and canvass areas.

More than a dozen officers remained at the scene shortly after 9.30pm, while a specialist police photographer conducted a scene examination.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of this incident, who may have seen something which could help locate the offender.

A resident describes the shop’s owners as “the most beautiful family”.

”This family is literally so loved by this neighbourhood,” they said. ”We love these guys, they are our community. This is so utterly shocking and devastating for all of us who live around here.”

Another neighbour of the shop told a photographer at the scene they came to the dairy often.

“A lovely young family owns it, they only left a few days ago for a vacation. Sadly it seems someone has taken advantage.”

Other neighbours were in shock, some seen shaking their heads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote event number P052703294.