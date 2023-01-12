Marine heatwaves to blame for kelp die-off

Repeated marine heatwaves have caused most old growth kelp beds between Greymouth and Westport to disappear or dwindle in the past 20 years.

Canterbury University has now been brought in to collaborate on a project to understand the current status of bull kelp in the area along Great Coast Rd.

"The 2022 marine heatwave event has probably added to die-off that reportedly occurred following the Cyclone Fehi marine heatwave in 2018," a report to the West Coast Conservation Board said.

The plants that had dwindled were less than 1m tall.

The die-off of rimurapa/bull kelp, an at risk/declining species, at the Punakaiki Marine Reserve has gained significant attention nationally in the past 12 months.

The decline in the past two decades from photo points taken in 2004 and 2018, and repeated this October, confirmed that most old growth kelp beds on the coastline have "disappeared or dwindled to patchy regrowth".

Department of Conservation Hokitika area manager Owen Kilgour told the board meeting work was now being undertaken by Canterbury University and Otago Uni in collaboration with Niwa and DOC to understand the current status of bull kelp.

The study would look at the broader West Coast coastline, not just Punakaiki.

DOC Western South Island director Mark Davies said they were monitoring the five marine reserves, not the general marine environment.

The latter was the mandate of the West Coast Regional Council and the Ministry of Primary Industries. Doc’s focus only on the marine reserves was within the limits of its statutes.

Meanwhile, a staff report noted the recent conviction of a commercial fishing company for bottom trawling through the Punakaiki Marine Reserve in April 2022.

The company was fined $12,500 and the skipper sentenced to 40 hours of community work.

By Brendon McMahon