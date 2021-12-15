Mayor to undergo surgery to treat prostate cancer

Brian Cadogan. Photo: ODT Files

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan will undergo an operation to treat prostate cancer this week.

Mr Cadogan reveals the news in his regular Clutha Leader column, published tomorrow.

Mr Cadogan’s diagnosis comes after his younger brother, Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan, was diagnosed with the cancer in February this year.

His brother’s treatment is believed to have been successful, and the 62-year-old said he, too, was hopeful of a positive outcome from an operation to remove the cancer later this week.

"I’m so lucky with how things are turning out, and cannot speak highly enough of the magnificent response received from health services since I was diagnosed last month," the longstanding Clutha mayor said when contacted yesterday.

"Following a period of further treatment and recovery, I’m confident I’ll be back and in action next year."

Mr Cadogan said, although the cancer had not been unduly challenging, the uncertainty of the situation had.

"Finding yourself in a race to beat the inevitable inundation of our health system by Covid-19 has done my head in.

"Fortunately, by the end of this week, all going well, I will have had my op, but my heart goes out to all those in a similar situation that still await the confirmation of a date, and run the gauntlet of finding their right to accessing services could be denied in the coming weeks."

He said the diagnosis had led to a "re-evaluation of life".

"I’m certainly not keen now to wish a single day away. Onwards and upwards."

