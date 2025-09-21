The meaning behind Queenstown's curious election hoardings

One of Daniel Shand's mysterious signs on Frankton Road, Queenstown. Photo: RNZ/Katie Todd

The man who once ran for Parliament with no policies and the slogan "I don't know anything about politics, but I'll give it a go" has returned, this time, with spray paint, plywood and possibly the cheapest mayoral campaign in Queenstown Lakes.

Daniel Shand has made his own hoardings with no words, no logo and no photo.

The signs were scattered from Queenstown to Wānaka to Lake Hāwea, resembling more of an art installation than a traditional campaign.

"It was the cheapest signage I've done in any election, which was kind of a relief financially," Shand said. "Signs do get a beating sometimes, like, from drunk children or someone who's irritated with the system."

The Hāwea Flat local has stood in two general elections for Waitaki and two local body elections for Queenstown Lakes District Council.

He said, this year, his hoardings were both pragmatic and philosophical.

"They're cheaper... but also sort of deconstructionist," he said. "I'm kind of making fun of politics, like the election cycle.

"It's a bit of a circus."

For anyone squinting hard enough, Shand insisted there was a message that the representative system was "broken" and direct democracy - where voters can decide on laws and policies -deserved a look-in.

Shand said he was not running to win the mayoralty, so much as to raise awareness of his ideas.

"It's always been about more accurate representation of the public, either directly via referendums or just a representative representing their electorate, not a political party," he said.

"I'm unlikely to be getting elected, to be honest. It's more about building up a platform and it's also fun.

"People need that. It should be fun to interact with representatives and the system."

Shand had nine signs in circulation and he planned to shuffle them around to add to the artistic effect.

Only the minute, mandatory "authorised by" text gave any clue who was behind them.

"Quite a few people have worked out that it's me, because I've done a few elections with unusual signage, but it's almost like you're trying to sell something and these signs are attempting to not sell something," he explained.

"It's just putting it in the public arena and seeing how the public want to take it. It is sort of a narrative through an election."

Shand is running for Queenstown mayor, alongside five other candidates.

Incumbent Glyn Lewers, businessman Nik Kiddle, retiree Al Angus, business owner John Glover and Queenstown kaumātua Darren Rewi are also in the race.