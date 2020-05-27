Wednesday, 27 May 2020

MediaWorks staff to hear details of proposed redundancies

    The radio arm of MediaWorks is meeting with staff today about proposed redundancies.

    On Monday it announced 130 jobs in its sales and radio business would have to go as it adapted to survive in a completely changed market.

    MediaWorks owns the The Edge, The Rock, More FM, the Breeze and Magic Talk.

    MediaWorks chief executive Michael Anderson. Photo: Supplied
    Asked about the meetings today, a spokesperson said it was a "very sad time" for the company and its focus right now was on its people.

    It is understood the layoffs did not involve the television side of the company which owners, US hedge fund, Oaktree Capital, said late last year it wanted to sell.

    In April, both arms of the business were asked to take a 15 percent pay cut as it weathered a massive drop off in advertising revenue due to the lockdown.

