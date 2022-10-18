Men accused of murdering fathers in court

Two men accused of murdering Dunedin fathers in unrelated incidents have appeared in the Dunedin District Court on the same day. Both men have been remanded in custody until the same day next month. Oscar Francis reports.

Momona case

A 20-year-old man has appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in Momona.

The victim can be named as Grant Jopson, of Momona.

Mr Jopson’s employers, Quality Firewood Dunedin, posted a tribute on Facebook.

"Sadly we have lost our longest serving staff member Grant Jopson, rest in peace mate. Thank you for your loyal service, the laughs and the support. Love to your wife Brenda and son Daniel," it said.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to an altercation near the entrance road to Dunedin Airport on the Taieri Plain, which resulted in one person being transported to Dunedin Hospital about 2pm on Saturday.

Mr Jopson was in a moderate condition after being stabbed but deteriorated on the way to hospital and arrived in a critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, the spokeswoman said.

Stuff reported the accused was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until November 8.

Eglinton Rd case

A 35-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with murder of Dunedin man Sean Buis.

Mr Buis (28) was fatally struck by a vehicle on Eglinton Rd in Mornington about 7.30pm on July 21.

The accused appeared in court yesterday afternoon, where he was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until November 8.

Late last month, police said they identified the driver of the car which was believed to have been involved in the death of Mr Buis, a Dunedin father of one.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said at the time

Mr Buis was believed to have gone to the Unity Park Lookout with an associate in order to meet someone, but they were met by the occupants of two cars, including a person they were not expecting.

Mr Buis left the car he had arrived in, and went on foot towards Eglinton Rd where he was fatally struck.

