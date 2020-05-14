Message for mum washes ashore near harbour mouth

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Blue Penguins Pukekura scientist Hiltrun Ratz holds up a message in a bottle which washed up on Pilots Beach.

She discovered the bottle sitting in the sand while on routine field work.

‘‘I was not quite sure what to do with it, so I had not opened it.’’

But yesterday, Dr Ratz decided she would crack it open.

And while it had not been at sea for long, it carried a heartfelt message.

It was a letter someone had written to their mother for Mother’s Day this year.

Although some words had been lost, as the paper had become wet and ripped, the first line was readable.

‘‘Mum, today is Mother’s Day. I cannot find the words to express how much I miss you ... so much that it hurts.’’

The writer went on to say they had been an ‘‘incredible’’ mother and there had not been a day where they had not thought of her.