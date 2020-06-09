Tuesday, 9 June 2020

'Meteor' streaks across NZ this morning

    Kiwis all around New Zealand got a surprise this morning, seeing a "meteor" streak across the sky as they made their way to work.

    Sightings from across the South Island and Wellington were reported on Weatherwatch.co.nz, with users describing a "very low fireball or meteor" in the sky.

    Witnesses remarked on the "very eerie" bright light, which flashed green as it burned up.

    "At 7.10am when I was delivering my neighbour's paper I saw a very bright white light speeding through the sky, stopped me in my tracks," said one witness.

    "Then it turned bright green then disappeared. It was very eerie but fascinating at the same time."

    NZ Herald

