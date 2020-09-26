Microlight crash reported in Hastings

A microlight aircraft has crashed near Hastings this afternoon, however there are no injuries.

A police spokeswoman said an aircraft had failed to take off. There were no injuries, she said.

Ambulance staff and Fire and Emergency NZ were advised about the incident, but were stood down.

FENZ central comms shift manager Murray Dunbar confirmed there were no injuries.

Fire crews were called to the incident at 1.38pm, Dunbar said.