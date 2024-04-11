Milk tanker crash blocks road

A milk tanker has crashed on a rural road near Gore, blocking both lanes.

Police said the tanker is reported to have crashed on Glenkenich Road, Maitland, near Gardyne Road around noon on Thursday.

"The vehicle is blocking both lanes and the road is expected to be closed for some time until it can be righted," police said in a statement.

The driver was being assessed by ambulance staff at the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.