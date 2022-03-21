Monday, 21 March 2022

Milo thief arrested after ATM smashed, forklift used in supermarket car park

    A man was arrested at the weekend after smashing an ATM at The Warehouse in South Dunedin before commandeering a forklift and using it to lift a parked car.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the supermarket car park about 5.50am on Sunday.

    After allegedly stealing some Milo from the supermarket the 42-year-old man proceeded to try and smash the ATM outside The Warehouse, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    "Staff members at Pak n Save were watching him smash the ATM which appeared to aggravate him."

    The supermarket staff then closed the roller doors to keep themselves safe inside.

    While these were closed the man accessed the forklift in the car park area and used it to lift up a vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Police arrived and arrested him and he is due to appear in court this morning.

