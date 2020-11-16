Monday, 16 November 2020

Ministry to give Covid-19 upate

    Photo: Getty Images
    The Ministry of Health is set to give an update on Covid-19 numbers this afternoon.

    Cabinet meets today to discuss making masks mandatory on all domestic flights, and all Auckland public transport in a bid to prevent further community transmission of the coronavirus, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicating this will likely be mandatory for the "foreseeable future".

    Yesterday a neighbour of the AUT student that has Covid was confirmed as a positive case following further investigations.

    There were also two new cases; both are returnees in managed isolation.

