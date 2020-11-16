Ministry to give Covid-19 upate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cabinet meets today to discuss making masks mandatory on all domestic flights, and all Auckland public transport in a bid to prevent further community transmission of the coronavirus, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicating this will likely be mandatory for the "foreseeable future".
Yesterday a neighbour of the AUT student that has Covid was confirmed as a positive case following further investigations.
There were also two new cases; both are returnees in managed isolation.