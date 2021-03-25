Miscarriage bereavement leave bill passes unanimously in Parliament

Labour MP Ginny Andersen. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Parliament has unanimously passed legislation giving mothers and their partners three days of bereavement leave following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The member's bill in the name of Labour MP Ginny Andersen provides for three days bereavement leave following the end of a pregnancy as a result of miscarriage or stillbirth.

That would apply to to mothers, their partners, as well as parents planning to have a child through adoption or surrogacy.

Andersen said the law change would give women and their partners time to come to terms with their loss without having to tap into sick leave, and she acknowledged MPs across the House for their unanimous support.