Missing 33-year-old woman last seen on Friday

Police are appealing for sightings of 33-year-old Casey. Photo: NZ Police

Concerns have been raised over the wellbeing of a woman missing from Mosgiel for several days.

Police this morning said they were appealing for sightings of 33-year-old Casey, who was last seen about 8am on Riccarton Rd West on Friday.

It is believed she may be travelling in a blue 2006 Ford Falcon, registration DNT256.

Police said they and Casey's family were concerned for her wellbeing and wanted to see her return home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through 105, using reference number 260504/7062.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media