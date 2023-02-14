Missing firefighter believed to be Muriwai vet

Dr Dave van Zwananberg. Photo: supplied

A volunteer firefighter believed to be missing in a Muriwai slip caused by Cyclone Gabrielle is reportedly a local father and vet, Dave van Zwananberg.

Firefighters were investigating a flooded house on Motutara Rd late last night when a landslide came from the slope above and crushed the house.

One badly injured person was pulled from the debris.

But emergency services had to make the devastating decision to call off the search for their missing colleague, as the saturated land continued to move and wind belted the west coast.

Van Zwananberg, a partner in the Vets North practice, was part of the volunteer fire crew which was investigating the house when the landslide struck just after 10pm.

NZ Horse and Pony Magazine shared a heartfelt message for van Zwanenberg, describing him as a “much-loved and valuable” member of the equestrian community who contributed to its ‘Ask the Experts’ section for more than a decade.

”Our hearts go out to his family, his colleagues, his many friends and his fellow firefighters.”

According to the Vets North website, van Zwananberg graduated in London in 2005, and initially worked in Devon.

“He is a partner in the practice and is a highly valued member of our equine team. His areas of interest are lameness, reproduction and general surgery. Outside of work, he can usually be found down the beach kitesurfing or when the wind is not blowing wakeboarding.”

The other firefighter who was rescued and taken to hospital is in a critical condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand deputy national commander Steph Rotarangi said the two firefighters were trapped in a slip and a fire truck was also hit by a landslide.

Rotarangi said when the first firefighter was rescued, they were treated as soon as it was possible.

Asked if there was anyone in the Muriwai house at the time of the callout, she said there were multiple houses affected. But details were still unclear as to whether anyone else was inside the house at the time.

Drones were being deployed in the search for the missing man and Fenz staff were working with police and council on geotechnical advice as to when it would be safe to search.

Firefighters continued to be extremely busy in Auckland and across the country, he said. Just under 1800 storm-related incidents had been logged by early this afternoon.