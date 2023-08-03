Missing Marokopa family: police appeal after dad sighted

The investigation into the disappearance of the missing Marokopa family has been ramped up after a reported sighting of Tom Phillips in Waikato, police say.

In a statement, Inspector Will Loughrin said police were notified of the potential sighting on Wednesday night.

"Tom and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember were reported missing from Marokopa by family on 18 January 2022.

"Yesterday evening police received reports of sightings of Tom in a brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute on State Highway 31 in the Kawhia area.

"The children were not with him."

Loughrin said police responded and made "numerous" inquiries in the area but Phillips was not found.

Officers would be in the area again today to speak to residents.

Loughrin said police continue to appeal to anyone who may have information about the family to come forward.

"In particular, police are urgently seeking sightings of the ute.

"Our priority is, and has always been, working to locate Tom and the children to ensure their welfare, and we have continued to follow up on information reported to us where relevant."

Anyone with information, no matter how small it may be, was urged to come forward.

"If it is happening now, call 111 and quote file number 211218/5611."