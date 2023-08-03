Missing Marokopa family: Reported sighting of dad

An investigation into the disappearance of the missing Marokopa family has been ramped up, after the first reported sighting of the father in 18 months.

Tom Phillips, 36, and his three children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and seven-year-old Ember were reported missing from Marokopa in Waikato by family on January 18 last year.

At a news conference this afternoon, Inspector Will Loughrin said reports came in on Wednesday night that Phillips had been seen alone in a brown/ bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute on State Highway 31 in the Kāwhia area in Waikato.

The vehicle had been stolen, police said.

Tom Phillips and his three children Jayda, Maverick and Ember were reported missing from Marokopa by family on January 18 last year. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Loughrin said ute was believed to be driven by Phillips and seen near Te Awamutu at 12.30pm yesterday.

"There was also a sighting of Tom at the Bunnings Te Rapa carpark at about 4pm. Following that, the same ute we believe was driven by Tom Phillips was sighted in the Kawhia area at 8.45pm."

Police were alerted to that vehicle because it had been involved in an altercation between Tom and a member of the community in Kawhia Rd. Loughrin was not prepared to give further details about the nature of the altercation.

"That altercation led to that person ringing police ... Police responded immediately, however, the vehicle was not located. As part of the police response, the Eagle helicopter out of Tamaki Makaurau (Auckland) was also deployed."

However, the vehicle of interest was not located at the time, he said.

Police believed members of the public are helping Phillips.

"I urge those that are supporting Tom Phillips to come forward and speak to police now. We've always maintained he's had support from people that've shared his view."

He did not want to speculate on how many people may have been assisting Phillips.

Police are appealing for sighting of this ute. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Loughrin said police were renewing appeals for information about the case - no matter how small - and are particularly wanting information on any sightings of the ute.

Yesterday's sighting of the father was " incredibly encouraging, and we are imploring the public to support us with finding the car of interest".

However, the children were not seen.

"Tom and his three children, Jayda, Maverick and Ember, have been missing since December 2021. Since then, police have worked on this inquiry with a sole focus of bringing the children home," Loughrin said.

"We've received numerous pieces of information over the past 18 months, which have all been followed up on.

"We want to bring the children home, and bring them back to their grandparents, their mother, their siblings who've not seen them for 18 months. The family are desperately missing them."

Loughrin asked anyone to report any current sightings to 111, quoting file number 211218/5611.

"We need to find that vehicle. It's a real sense that we have a really good bit of information, but again, we need the public's support to find that vehicle.

Loughrin believed Phillips was "concealing his identity".

However, the investigation team had been able to put a number of things together to satisfy police that it was Phillips who had been in possession of the vehicle of interest last night, Loughrin said.

"He has changed his appearance. We will release further information as it comes to hand around what Tom's updated appearance may look like."

He urged Phillips to "do the right thing".

"We want to bring this to a close. Tom, we need you to come in and speak to us and resolve this; 18 months is too long and the kids need to see their grandparents, their siblings, their mother."

He said police continued to speak to a large number of people who knew Phillips.

"Our priority is, and has always been, working to locate Tom and the children to ensure their welfare."