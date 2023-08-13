Missing West Auckland two-year-old found safe

Two-year-old Willow, who was reported missing in Henderson and safely found after several hours. Photo: supplied

A missing West Auckland toddler has been found safe after hundreds of locals and police spent the evening searching for her.

The girl went missing from her home on Zodiac Street, Henderson this afternoon and was last seen in the garden playing with a sibling.

Zodiac Street in Henderson. Photo: RNZ/Emma Stanford

An RNZ reporter on the scene reported family members were hugging and overjoyed at the safe outcome.

Police said in a statement that Willow's family thanked all involved in the search.

"There was a fantastic response from the community, who assisted with the search and provided support," Inspector Jason Holman said.