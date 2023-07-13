Missing woman and dog found

The Brunner Mine Site. Photo: Jase Blair / Katabatic Creative Ltd

A woman and her dog spent a night in poor weather after they went missing while going for a walk on the West Coast.

West Coast area response manager Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said the woman set off with her dog about 12.30pm on Wednesday on the Brunner mine memorial track to Sewell Peak.

“Around 8:30pm they contacted their parents to be picked up, but failed to show at the pickup point. The parents searched the area for her.

“Distraught, they came to the Greymouth Police station at 4.24am this morning to report their daughter missing.”

West Coast police’s Search and Rescue team along with a search dog, a rescue chopper and LandSAR teams responded in the rain and cold, Kirkwood said.

The woman and her dog were located alive by a SAR team at 8.37am between the car park and Sewell Peak road.

“The family were ecstatic that their daughter [and dog] were found.

“Police would like to thank the LandSAR volunteers who came to search for the missing person.”

Police wanted to remind people to have a beacon on hand when exploring the outdoors.

“Beacons are a lifesaving tool which allow rescue teams to respond to your location as soon as possible.

“Remember to register your beacon with Rescue Coordination Centre NZ before you head out: www.beacons.org.nz”

By Sam Sherwood