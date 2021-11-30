Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Missing woman Carole Marfell found by police

    Carole Marfell. Photo: NZ Police
    A Nelson woman who was reported missing since the weekend has been found by police.

    In a statement, a police spokesperson confirmed Carole Marfell is "safe".

    "She is safe and police would like to thank the public for their help and concern."

    Marfell, 50, has previously spoken of her fears after being attacked 17 years ago.

    On Sunday, the Herald contacted police to see if the concerns around Marfell's disappearance are in any way connected to her concerns in October 2020 about a man who randomly attacked her 17 years ago.

    But they would not be drawn. "The focus for police is on locating her and making sure she's okay - nothing more to add at this stage," said the spokesperson.

    Marfell was attacked and robbed in September 1, 2004, as she used an ATM in Christchurch.

    The terrifying incident has stayed with Marfell for many years. She said she'd been having "quite bad flashbacks" and did not know how to cope with the hell she was going through.

    At the time of her disappearance, police said "there are real concerns for her welfare".

    NZ Herald

     

     

