Missing young girls found, woman accused of taking them due in court

Pearl, 8, and Lily, 10, were taken in breach of a parenting order on December 24, 2022. Photo: NZ Police

The young girls allegedly taken by a woman in breach of a parenting order have been found in the Auckland suburb of Henderson, police say.

The police put out an urgent appeal overnight for help to find the two girls, Lily, 10, and Pearl, 8. A woman accused of taking the girls in breach of the order is due to appear in Wellington District Court this morning. A police officer approached media gathered for the hearing and said the two girls had since been located.

Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said information from the public helped located the pair and that people at a Henderson address were “assisting police with our enquiries”.

“The girls are safe and well and will be returned to family who are extremely relieved at this news,” Verry said.

“The people at the address where they were found are assisting Police with our enquiries. I am extremely relieved that the girls are safe and well. This is an example of community and Police working together and I am really appreciative of the public’s help which has led to us locating the girls,” they said.

Police earlier said the children were taken on Christmas Eve, and - before being located - had last been seen at 11pm on Monday, January 2, at a South Auckland petrol station.

The Toyota Camry in which they were travelling was seen again on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, in New Plymouth, before a woman wanted in relation to their disappearance was found alone in Wellington that night.

She was arrested about 9.45pm, and has allegedly refused to tell the police where the girls are. The woman is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today at 10am, charged with breaching a parenting order.

The police searched vehicles parked in central Wellington but they believed Pearl and Lily could have been anywhere between Auckland and the capital.

Speaking from outside Parliament in Wellington yesterday, the woman said in a social media video that it was her hope to see Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern or at least that she would see her.

”There is an extreme problem that I have and I have tried going to many levels but it’s not working. So it’s my humble petition that I get to see her ... I have driven all this way, it has almost taken me 24 hours and without going into too much detail, please Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, we need you.”