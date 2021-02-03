Molten mince: Son pelts mum with hot pie

A Dunedin man threw a pie at his mother, causing molten mince to burn her face, a court has heard.

Nicholas Cross (25) was angry the victim had not prepared any dinner for him so he took the hot food from the oven and pelted her with it.

"She had mince all over her face and in her hair," the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday.

The pie attack was only the start of a violent and protracted episode at the family home, which led to Cross pleading guilty to assault in a family relationship, threatening behaviour and resisting police.

The argument arose on November 14 and the court heard Cross’ pie attack left his mother with burns to the right side of her face and ear.

When the defendant’s teenage sister heard the commotion, she confronted her brother.

Cross raised his right fist as he yelled abuse at his sibling, prompting her to flee to her bedroom.

"She was left scared, in tears and shaking as a result of the offending," a police summary said.

When officers arrived, Cross was still agitated.

He refused to be handcuffed and had to be physically restrained as he flailed his arms around.

The defendant aimed a punch at one officer but they were able to dodge the blow.

Cross was pepper-sprayed before being hauled away.

Judge Josephine Bouchier sentenced him to 110 hours’ community work and nine months’ supervision.

