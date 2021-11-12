More than 200 cases announced

There are 201 new Covid community cases today on a day the virus was confirmed to have been found in Taranaki.

Of these 181 are in Auckland, 15 in Waikato, 4 are in Northland and 1 is in Taranaki, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said.

The five cases announced last night will be included in tomorrow's announcement, she said.

There is also one new case in a returnee in a managed isolation facility.

McElnay urged anyone being cared for in the community with Covid to reach out for medical help anytime they need it.

"People have died this week and that is tragic for their friends and family.

"It is a sad reminder that Covid is potentially fatal, and this is particularly true if you are unvaccinated," she said.

McElnay and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson are providing the Covid-19 update today.

The Beehive briefing this afternoon follows feisty nationwide debates about mandatory vaccines, the future of home isolation measures, and the country's "traffic light" health response.

It will not just be the numbers of any new Taranaki cases that may be consequential - but how closely any cases have followed health advice.

Six positive Covid cases in Stratford were very reluctant to get tested and have not been using the tracer app, a Taranaki DHB official told RNZ earlier.

The people who tested positive are a group of three adults and three children, who reportedly kept largely to themselves.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Andrew Little has admitted the system was struggling to cope with the high numbers of people with Covid-19 isolating at home.

At least three have died while isolating at home, most recently a man in Glen Eden. Their deaths have sparked debate over whether the MIQ system was functioning adequately.

Some health experts and Auckland Airport's chief executive have recently pleaded for major changes at MIQ.

The calls to allow low-risk, fully vaccinated returnees to skip MIQ have intensified in recent days, as the lack of space in quarantine compels many people to isolate at home.

Associate Professor Collin Tukuitonga said home isolation was unsatisfactory but sadly, surging case numbers meant more deaths were likely.

"Isolating people at home is a higher risk strategy but enforced by the sheer numbers," Tukuitonga told the Herald earlier this week.

Today's announcement will follow a day when non-Covid issues, including the Apec summit, the three-strikes law repeal and France stalling a proposed EU trade deal dominated the political agenda.

But vaccine mandates and the future of New Zealand's MIQ system remain contentious. And the Government also faces ongoing scrutiny of Covid-19 testing methods.

Aucklanders, even the fully vaccinated, who want to leave the metropolis must get tested no earlier than 72 hours before departing, and return a negative result.

But what happens when you're packed and ready to leave but still don't have your test result? Former Cabinet Minister Maurice Williamson posed that question today, saying his wife was still waiting after 74 hours.

Today's press conference also follows suggestions the Government might shift all of New Zealand into the traffic light system touted for Auckland.

The system is a successor to the old four-step alert level regime, but is expected to rely heavily on district health board areas reaching the 90 per cent double vaccination target.