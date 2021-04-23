More close contacts of airport worker, no new Covid cases

The number of close contacts of New Zealand's only community Covid-19 case continues to grow, reaching 36 today.

As the aircraft cleaner recovers, those classified as close contacts continues to grow.

Yesterday the Ministry announced close contacts had reached 31 and today that number has grown to 36.

Meanwhile the Ministry has announced there no new cases in the community or managed isolation.

There have been no new community cases since the person was announced with Covid-19 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

April airport case update

The number of close and close plus contacts of the border worker who tested positive on Tuesday has increased to 36.

The Ministry said the number has increased since yesterday because the person worked three shifts during their infectious period with a number of colleagues.

All 36 close contacts of the case had been contacted and are self-isolating.

Of those 36 close contacts, 21 have returned negative tests to date with results still to come on the remainder.

Public health officials are in daily communication with all contacts to monitor their health and confirm any upcoming testing dates.