More medicines, vaccines with $160m Pharmac boost

The Government will bolster Pharmac's budget by an extra $160 million to ensure that it, and New Zealand's District Health Boards, have access to more medicines and vaccines.

The new funding is split across the next four years, with $10 million being paid out next financial year, and the remaining $150 million over the other three.

Today's pre-Budget announcement comes just four days before Thursday's "recovery Budget" – it's one of the few new funding announcements that have been signalled before Budget Day.

Health Minister David Clark said that these are not "normal times" and Thursday's Budget would have a "significant" focus on recovery and rebuilding.

But he said the extra money for Pharmac was important, given the global pressure on supply chains.

"This [funding] will secure our medicine supply, while at the same time allowing scope for Pharmac to continue to work on expanding the range of funded treatments where possible."

As the world has been grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the global medicine market has been tight – meaning it's been harder and more expensive to buy medicines.

Pharmac is the New Zealand Government agency that decides which medicines and medical devices are funded in New Zealand.

It gets its funding from the Government, but Ministers are not allowed to directly tell the agency what to buy.

Clark said it was vital that the Government prioritises additional investment in critical services like Pharmac, as it grapples with the health and economic impacts of Covid-19.

Since last year's budget, Pharmac has approved 13 new medicines, to be publically funded – this includes six new cancer treatments.

Today's announcement is on top of a $60 million boost to Pharmac in September last year, and a recent $35 million one-off top-up in funding to help respond to Covid-19.

The new funding means Pharmac medicine budget is $1.045 billion.

"This Government is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders. Protecting our medicines supply by continuing to invest in PHARMAC does just that," Clark said.