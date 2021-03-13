Saturday, 13 March 2021

More people took a gamble on Lotto in 2020

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    New Zealanders spent quarter of a billion dollars on gambling in the final months of 2020 - the highest figure on record.

    This is according to new figures from the Department of Internal Affairs which show a significant increase in Gaming Machine Profits in the final quarter of last year.

    The quarterly take was $252 million making it the most since records began in 2007.

    That is despite there being 75 fewer pokie machines than the previous year, and 12 fewer venues.

    But due to Covid-19, spend on pokies and casinos dropped in 2020, while online gambling for Lotto increased.

    Overall, annual gambling profits were down $128m last year.

    RNZ

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter