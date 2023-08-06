More wintry weather on way

More cold, blustery and snowy weather is on the way.

MetService this morning issued snowfall warnings for alpine roads, including the Crown Range Road and the Milford Road (State Highway 94), as well as major highways in Central Otago and Canterbury until Tuesday.

Up to 4cm of snow was expected to fall on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, and the Milford Road in Southland above 900 metres from early on Monday, while snow showers were forecast for the Lindis Pass (SH8) in the afternoon.

In Canterbury, up to 7cm of snow was predicted for Porters Pass (SH73) from Monday night until Tuesday morning.

MetService meteorologist John Law said a frontal rain band was expected to move on to the south of the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Sunday.

During Monday, a low pressure system would move eastwards, close to the south of the South Island, extending a trough over the South Island.

"We’ll see those doors open to those southwesterlies, so we’ve got that combination of cold air and moisture expanding up the country on Monday."

He said it would bring another dusting of snow across parts of Otago and Southland, and possibly on the hills around Dunedin.

It was not expected to be as heavy as the snowfall experienced across the southern regions earlier this week.

Another trough was expected to affect the south of the country late on Tuesday and during Wednesday, bringing another brief period of strong winds to some areas.

Snow for alpine roads

Milford Road (SH94)

Period: From 3am until 3pm on Monday

Snow expected to fall on the road from early morning until the afternoon, when 2cm to 4cm is likely to accumulate above 900 metres, with lesser amounts to 800 metres.

Crown Range Road

Period: From 5am until 4pm on Monday

Snow set to fall on the road from early on Monday morning until the afternoon, when 2cm to 3 cm is likely to accumulate above 900 metres, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: from 1pm until 6pm on Monday

A few snow showers expected during Monday afternoon, when 1cm or 2cm could accumulate above 900 metres, with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

Porters Pass (SH73)

Period: from 8pm on Monday until 2pm on Tuesday

Snow forecast to fall on the road from Monday evening until early Tuesday morning, when 3cm to 7cm is expected to accumulate above 800 metres, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

Arthurs Pass (SH73)

Period: from 9pm on Monday until 2am on Tuesday

Forecast: Snow is possible on the Road from Monday night to early Tuesday morning, when 1 to 2 cm could accumulate above 900 metres with lesser amounts to 700 metres.



- Additional reporting ODT Online