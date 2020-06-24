Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Most Warbirds air show tickets refunded - manager

    It remains unclear how many Warbirds Over Wanaka Air Show ticket-holders have not received a refund.

    General manager Ed Taylor said he understood ‘‘most airshow ticket-holders have received their refunds’’.

    He declined to say how many had not.

    The show at Easter this year was cancelled because of the Covid-19 lockdown, and Dunedin company Ticket Rocket is being investigated by police after the Hurricanes rugby franchise complained it had not received a payment and refunds had not been made for cancelled matches.

    The Otago Daily Times has been contacted by many ticket buyers, awaiting refunds for events including Warbirds Over Wanaka, the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival, netball matches at the Edgar Centre and Regent Theatre shows.

