Mother ruled insane in children's murder case

Police at the scene where the two children died in Ruakākā. Photo: NZME

A mother who was gripped by delusional fears for her children’s safety made the psychotic decision to kill them and has now been deemed legally insane, avoiding a murder trial.

Police were called to a property in Ruakākā on May 15, 2023, after receiving a 111 call from the mother that she had killed her children.

When they arrived her two preschool-aged children were found dead and the woman – whose name is permanently suppressed – was charged with murder.

Their deaths rocked the small seaside village triggering local schools to fly their flags at half-mast and a meeting of more than 200 locals who came together to grieve the children.

She pleaded not guilty early and a High Court trial was scheduled for early 2025 but while the woman was detained in a psychiatric facility to stabilise, it was found she was in a psychotic state most likely suffering from schizophrenia.

On Tuesday at the High Court at Auckland, a disposition hearing was called to finalise whether the mother was insane at the time of offending and therefore not criminally responsible on account of insanity.

Appearing in the dock, the woman was openly tearful as she faced the end of an almost two-year court proceeding.

Justice David Johnstone heard brief submissions from Crown lawyer Bernadette O’Connor and the mother’s lawyer, Marie Dryberg KC who filed several reports from medical professionals.

Justice Johnstone said the evidence suggested that although the woman knew what she was doing, she decided to end their life based on a delusional belief they would avoid being abused and tortured.

"[suppressed] symptoms of psychosis and schizophrenia are consistent with her labouring under the disease of the mind.

"It is in the context of escalating symptoms of psychosis she had a fear her children would be harmed, which was why they were killed.

"I am satisfied she was insane within the meaning at the time she killed her children," Justice Johnstone declared.

"I make a finding of act proven but not criminally responsible on account of insanity."

Since undergoing a lengthy period of treatment to treat psychotic delusions and hallucinations, Justice Johnstone said the woman was now working through the fact she killed her children with no rational reason to do so.

"Her mental health has improved while detained pending her trial but her recovery journey will continue to be prolonged and complex. The ongoing challenge of recovery is one she will face in a secure environment," Judge Johnstone said.

The woman was acquitted of murder and ordered to be detained in a psychiatric facility as a special patient under the Mental Health Act.

She was granted permanent name suppression to protect the wider whānau, specifically younger members who were still unaware of how their relatives died.

"Her immediate whānau do not yet know why their relatives died, her identification would force them to confront her conduct despite their young age and may lead to unjustified criticisms of whānau and [suppressed] for the way in which the children came to be harmed.

"I wish you well in your ongoing recovery."

