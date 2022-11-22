Mother shakes head in court as son accused of hospital fire denied bail

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Staff were able to move all patients to safety during the incident in which no one was injured and nothing but minor damage to property occurred.
Many who live in the area were reported to have seen the fire that sent out large flames, and a considerable amount of smoke.
The following day a man who had been admitted for assessment at the hospital’s secure mental health unit was arrested and charged with endangering life by wilfully setting fire to property.
He was due to appear via video link in the Nelson District Court today for a bail hearing, but refused to leave his cell, the court heard.
Judge Tony Zohrab said after hearing from mental health experts about the man’s status, and the complexity of the case, he was not able to be placed back in the care of mental health services.
Police opposed bail which meant there was little option but to remand him in custody, the court heard.
Judge Zohrab said he had little confidence that the man, who has interim name suppression, would turn up to court as directed if bail was granted.
However, he did leave the door open for placement in a secure mental health facility, if space could be found after further assessment from mental health clinicians.
Judge Zohrab remanded the man in custody to appear in court on December 6, and ordered reports on his sanity and fitness to stand trial.
-By Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist