Motocross rider killed in ute crash named

Grason Veitch in 2018. Photo: ODT files

A teen who died in a crash in Dunedin on the weekend was a talented motocross rider who has won national titles.

McIver & Veitch motorcycle dealership posted on Instagram that Dunedin man Grason Veitch (18) was killed in the crash, which happened on Ravensbourne Rd about 3.45am yesterday.

"Our lad Grason Veitch was tragically taken from us yesterday in a car accident.

"Our heartfelt sympathy go to his parents Dean & Maree, and adored big sisters Georgie & Madi and big brother Jack.

"Such a talented motorcycle rider at the young age of 18 and achieving many NZ titles during his career."

While at Otago Boy's High School in 2018 he claimed a national title on home turf at the junior motocross national championships.

He won all five races in the premier 14-16 years 250cc class to comfortably take the title at Scorgies Track in Outram.

He also managed second in the 15-16 years' 125cc class, finishing behind Wairoa's Tommy Watts.

Two people were also taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after the crash.

The ute that crashed ended up on railway tracks, which were accessible to emergency services from a walkway (below).

The ute Mr Veitch was in went through a fence, rolled and ended up on railway tracks below State Highway 88.