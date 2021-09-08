Motorcycle crash closes Crown Range Road

The Crown Range Rd is closed on the Wanaka side of the summit due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle this morning.

Police said the crash happened near the Cardrona Village about 10.40am.

The road was likely to be closed for several hours while emergency services remain at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

The Queenstown District Council said roading teams were on-site to help guide traffic and clear the road.

A St John spokesman referred queries to police.