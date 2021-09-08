Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Motorcycle crash closes Crown Range Road

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The Crown Range Rd is closed on the Wanaka side of the summit due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle this morning.

    Police said the crash happened near the Cardrona Village about 10.40am.

    The road was likely to be closed for several hours while emergency services remain at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

    The Queenstown District Council said roading teams were on-site to help guide traffic and clear the road.

    A St John spokesman referred queries to police. 

     

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter