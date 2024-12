A motorcyclist had to have his bike towed after crashing into a ditch near Dunedin Airport.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to the crash at 2.45pm at the intersection of Centre Rd and Henley-Berwick Rd today.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The road was not closed but the motorbike had to be towed.

The patient had minor to moderate injuries.

