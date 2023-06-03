Motorcyclist charged with manslaughter of Geoffrey and Karen Boucher on pedestrian crossing in Tauranga

Geoffrey and Karen Boucher pictured at a Halloween work event in 2021. Photo / Supplied

A motorcycle rider has been charged with manslaughter after a Tauranga couple were fatally struck on a pedestrian crossing.

Geoffrey Raymond Boucher, 59, and his wife, Karen Jane Boucher, 56, were walking across State Highway 2 near the Bethlehem shops when they were killed on the evening of July 22 last year.

Two other people received minor injuries.

The Herald can now reveal that the rider of the motorcycle has been charged with causing the deaths of the Bouchers after a lengthy police investigation.

Court documents show the 58-year-old faces two counts of manslaughter by “failing to adhere to the provisions of the Land Transport Act 1998″.

The rider, who has interim name suppression, is represented by high-profile defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC and appeared in the High Court at Tauranga this week.

Mansfield confirmed that his client had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The next court is scheduled for August.

Tributes for the couple after the crash described their death as a tragedy that could have been avoided.

The pedestrian crossing in Bethlehem where Geoffrey and Karen Boucher were killed. Photo / Mead Norton

Geoffrey Boucher was remembered as a generous and good-natured man who would do anything for anyone.

The victims’ son, Chris Boucher, declined to comment on the manslaughter charges.

By Jared Savage and George Block