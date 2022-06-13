Monday, 13 June 2022

Motorcyclist critically hurt after allegedly fleeing cops

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition allegedly fled police before crashing near Gore.

    A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Whiterig Rd, Knapdale, about 6.30pm yesterday and police are appealing for information about a black Harley Davidson motorcycle seen travelling at speed in the area around that time.

    Earlier in the evening police received a driving complaint regarding the motorcyclist, who was identified by officers in Mataura who activated lights.

    The rider failed to stop and officers did not pursue.

    The motorcyclist was observed in Gore soon after and again failed to stop.

    Police did not pursue.

    The serious crash unit had been advised and investigations into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

    A St John spokeswoman said two vehicles attended the incident.

    One patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition, she said.

    Gore Police were appealing for information in relation to a black Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling at speed in Gore.

    The rider was wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and a black helmet.

    Police understood the rider travelled from Mataura to Gore between 5.30pm and 6.00pm and around East Gore between 6.00pm and 6.15pm.

    Anyone who saw this motorcycle or had information that could assist Police is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220613/4165

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter