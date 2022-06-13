Motorcyclist critically hurt after allegedly fleeing cops

A motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition allegedly fled police before crashing near Gore.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Whiterig Rd, Knapdale, about 6.30pm yesterday and police are appealing for information about a black Harley Davidson motorcycle seen travelling at speed in the area around that time.

Earlier in the evening police received a driving complaint regarding the motorcyclist, who was identified by officers in Mataura who activated lights.

The rider failed to stop and officers did not pursue.

The motorcyclist was observed in Gore soon after and again failed to stop.

Police did not pursue.

The serious crash unit had been advised and investigations into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said two vehicles attended the incident.

One patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition, she said.

Gore Police were appealing for information in relation to a black Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling at speed in Gore.

The rider was wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and a black helmet.

Police understood the rider travelled from Mataura to Gore between 5.30pm and 6.00pm and around East Gore between 6.00pm and 6.15pm.

Anyone who saw this motorcycle or had information that could assist Police is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220613/4165