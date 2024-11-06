Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Highway 6

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the West Coast on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6, between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef, about 2:15pm.
The rider died at the scene, police confirmed this morning.
The serious cash unit attended and police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
The highway was closed for a time but has since reopened.