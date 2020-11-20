A mum at 64: Woman makes NZ medical history

Official government statistics show around 30 women aged in their 50s have delivered children in New Zealand hospitals over the past three years. The previous oldest mum here was 57. Photo: Getty Images

A 64-year-old woman has made New Zealand medical history by becoming the country's oldest woman to give birth.

The woman fought red tape and ageism - and eventually was forced to travel in secret to eastern Europe for specialist fertility treatment to realise her dream.

Her baby boy is younger than her grandchildren.

Official government statistics show around 30 women aged in their 50s have delivered children in New Zealand hospitals over the past three years. The previous oldest mum here was 57.

The proud mum says fertility laws in this country are outdated and must change to keep up with advances in science - and adapt to our changing demographic landscape.

But she also reveals the toll it has taken with family and friends struggling to accept her decision - and questioning the baby's future with a single parent about to qualify for a Gold Card.

And she opens up on the discrimination she is suffering as she us targeted by authorities apparently refusing to be satisfied that she can care for the child.

"Women are living longer. It was sensational when the first baby was born by IVF and after four decades it's commonplace.

"I realise I'm in my 60s but I don't think it will be that long before it becomes the social norm for women to be having their family in their 50s."