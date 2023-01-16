Murder accused appears in court

Police work outside a property in Helensburgh Rd, Wakari, Dunedin, after a woman’s body was found on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A Dunedin 18-year-old charged with murdering a woman has had his name suppressed.

He appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning where heavy suppression orders were imposed to cover all alleged facts and the relationship between victim and defendant.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody by consent until next month when he will appear in the High Court.

Police said they were called to a house in Wakari shortly before 3am on Saturday.

They found the victim dead.

By that evening, the man had been arrested and charged with her murder.

Neighbours said they saw lights and heard noises coming from the house on Friday night or Saturday morning, but thought nothing of it.

The occupants had only lived in the home at the centre of the investigation for a few months, they said.