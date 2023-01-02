Murder charge laid after body found outside station

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A murder charge has now been laid in relation to a woman found dead in a car outside an Auckland police station.
On December 30, a 24-year-old man drove to the Counties Manukau police station to speak to officers, and shortly after a body was found in a vehicle outside.
Initially, the man was set to face an assault-related charge in court, but that has now been upgraded to murder, police said in a statement today.
The man was due to appear in Manukau District Court on Wednesday.
Police also conducted a scene examination at a property in Mona Ave in the suburb of Māngere Bridge last week in relation to the death.
They were still trying to work out the circumstances leading to the death but confirmed that the man and woman knew each other.
Formal identification has yet to be completed.