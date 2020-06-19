Murder charge over police officer's death

Police investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer in Auckland have charged a man with murder.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple serious offences including murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving causing Injury.

He will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

It comes after two police officers were gunned down by a suspect whose car had crashed after an earlier attempt to stop the vehicle.

The two officers had tried to stop the vehicle moments earlier but had lost sight of it. Moments later they discovered the vehicle had crashed – and a gunman opened fire on them in the street.

A pedestrian is also in a stable condition in hospital after being run over by a vehicle.

Coster said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and police were not able to rule out the possibility of further persons being charged.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the slain police officer and we are continuing to ensure they are provided with all possible support.

"The other injured Police officer and member of public remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition and we are also supporting them and their families.

"Police will not be in a position to confirm the identity of the police officer until tomorrow at the earliest.

Police speak to someone after spiking a tyre on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Will Trafford

The family of the slain officer had been informed of his death and were "devastated", Coster told reporters earlier.

The gunman's second vehicle had been dumped nearby. Police had also recovered a firearm of interest.

Coster said two "people of interest" were being spoken to by detectives but he would not elaborate further.

Coster has issued a general arming order, which means all police in the Auckland district will be armed with firearms.

The shooting today - how it unfolded

At 10:28am a vehicle of interest was spotted, Coster said.

Police attempted to stop it but the officers lost sight of it. They soon found it crashed on Reynella Drive the west Auckland suburb of Massey.

Police approached and a man got out with a long-barrelled firearm and shot at the officer, he said.

"Both officers were struck, one was killed," said Coster.

The injured officer is a man. He is in a stable condition.

The offender got into another vehcile and fled the scene with anotehr person.

The AOS was deployed, he said.

The second vehicle was found abandoned nearby.

The offenders have fled the scene.

Two people of interest are being spoken to also, Coster confirmed.

Officers across Auckland will remain armed until Coster is confident that is no longer required.

A cordon remains in place on Reynella Drive and an investigation team is working there.

"Our priority is to hold this offender to account," Coster said.

"I ask that you keep this officer's family in your thoughts, as their loved one will not be coming home tonight."

Armed police on Rena Place in West Harbour today. Photo: Anna Leask

Coster said two people were being spoken to but he was not in a position to confirm "the full details" around them.

Police would remain under general arming orders until he was satisfied that the right people were in custody.

The vehicle stopped "had an alert on it" and that is why it was stopped, said Coster.

Police will not be releasing any information about the alleged offenders.

"I am not in a position to comment on the individuals... or their associations," Coster said.

He said there had been various things done today to locate the people involved. He would not be drawn on the specifics.

Coster said the AOS remained available to assist with investigations. Officers from across Auckland were working on the incident.

No further information would be released about the dead or injured police officer.

However, both were from the Waitemata District and their families were "devastated", said Coster.

He was joined at the conference by Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan.

Hassan has been based at the Henderson station for much of today, working with staff on the operation.

Hassan said everyone in her district was "devastated" but the incident was felt by "every member of the New Zealand police".

St John confirmed three people have been taken to hospital. NZME understands one of the police officers has died. Photo: NZ Herald

Car stopped on Lincoln Rd

Armed police have stopped a car on Lincoln Rd after two police officers were shot - one dead - during a routine traffic stop this morning.

A witness said police have stopped a car on the overbridge in Massey. It is thought to have been spiked earlier.

Earlier, they stormed a house in West Auckland and arrested two men.

Shortly before 2.30pm police moved to the house on Rena Place in West Habour slowly behind their vehicle and then surrounded it.

A man living near Rena Place said armed police drove up Moire Rd and turned into Rena, some of them driving up over the grass.

One man was seen coming out of a house with his hands in the air.

He was arrested and a second man soon followed and was also arrested. The man said two women also came out from the house and we're seen talking to police.

It is not yet confirmed if the men are linked to today's shooting.

Neighbours are standing in the street watching and builders are on a roof at a new build across the road.

Officer dies after two shot at

Police Minister Stuart Nash said the officer who died was a man who "dedicated his career to keeping us safe".

"Over 10,000 men and woman have lost a valued colleagues," he said.

"What an absolute tragedy. What can you say," Nash said.

Two officers were shot in Massey today and member of the public was hit and injured by a vehicle after police performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive in Massey.

The New Zealand Herald understands one of the shot officers was calling for help. He could be heard yelling that he had been shot and was bleeding.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed this afternoon that one of the officers has died.

The other officer is seriously injured, while the member of the public who was struck by the car has minor injuries, he said.

"This is a shocking situation. It is the worst news that police and police officers' families can receive," Coster said.

"Our thoughts are with the officer's family and loved ones as well as the other officer and member of the public", he said.

It was devastating news and absolutely the worst thing for us to deal with, he said.

"This is a terrible day for. us. Thankfully we don't lose officers frequently."

The officers were not armed at the time.

"It's far too early to speak to what would have made a difference in this situation."

Coster would not say whether the officer was male or female until notifications were made.

"It appears as though this situation escalated quickly, if not immediately". There was no pursuit

Coster was on his way to Auckland to offer support.

There are eight schools currently on lockdown, Coster understood.

"This violence was directed at police," Coster said.

He did not believe the public needed to be concerned.

Armed police are responding to a serious incident in the West Auckland suburb of Massey. Photo: NZ Herald

Routine police stop

Coster said from the information he had it was a routine police stop and there was no indication it was going to be out of the ordinary

The offender fled the scene.

The attending officers were shot, he said.

While the search was underway, police would be armed, Coster said.

The police organisation is in a state of shock, he said.

The officer who was injured had leg injuries, Coster said.

"We are not in a position to identify the offender at this stage" but police were seeking a person.

"There's a heavy policy presence in West Auckland at the moment" with some schools closed and armed offenders units on standby

He was confident police had done what was necessary to keep the public safe.

"This is a dynamic situation and I'm sure it will change through the afternoon."

A large investigation team and the armed offenders squad.

It was believed two people were in the car. The weapon was described as long-barrelled.

He could not say whether the offenders were still in the vehicle.

Police sources have told the Herald everyone was devastated by the shooting.

"This is the worst nightmare ..." said one.

Another said "I feel sick, I feel shattered.... someone came to work today to save the lives of others and they are going home in a box."

"This will be the first plaque on the (remembrance) wall since 2009.

"We've got to find this (offender)."

Ardern on the officer's death

Ardern says the news of the Police officer's death was "devastating".

"To lose a Police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone's loved one and friend. My condolences go to them and to their Police whanau," she said.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he was "heartbroken for the family and colleagues of the officer who has died today".

"We want all our Police officers to get home safely at the end of every working day. This is a tragic day for our Police family.

"We have another officer injured by gun fire and a member of the public has also been injured by a fleeing offender. Our thoughts are with them.

"I have spoken to the Commissioner of Police this morning to ensure that he and his senior commanders have all the resources they need to respond. Police will provide further updates as they are able to.

"The officers' families and colleagues also need all the support they can get. This will take a toll on them in the days and weeks ahead.

"I want to thank those who were first on the scene to help and acknowledge the health professionals who worked to treat the officers.

"In the history of New Zealand policing since 1890, 22 officers have been shot and killed on duty, most recently Senior Constable Len Snee in Napier in 2009. Since 2002, 15 officers have been wounded by firearms.

"Massey has a strong community spirit and this will be frightening for the locals caught up in this. I urge members of the public to follow instructions from Police and to keep themselves safe," said Nash.

Terrified witness describes seeing officer on ground

Elaine Taniela, who lives near Reynella Drive, was at home when she heard three distinctive sounds she now believes were gunshots.

"My dad was outside and heard them as well."

Graphic: NZ Herald

Taniela said her father's friend, who had been coming over to their house at the time, described harrowing scenes as he drove down Reynella Drive heading towards Triangle Rd.

"He was shaking telling us," she said.

"As he neared the first roundabout (near Gallony Avenue) he saw a cop on the ground.

"He said it looked like he was having a seizure. He was shaking."

Taniela said her father's friend immediately stopped his car and tried to get out of the car.

"He wanted to help the cop. But the neighbours and another cop yelled out to him - telling to carry on driving."

As the man then got back into his car and drove off, he saw a second police officer "hunched over" another person he believed was also a police officer.

Massey High School and Don Buck Primary School are in lockdown.

Local residents report seeing at least eight police cars in the area and armed officers.

Residents heard loud bangs from near Reynella Drive in Massey. Roads in the area are closed. They also heard police say over a loudspeaker that they have a house surrounded.

St John confirmed they have several ambulance units at the scene in Massey - after being called to "an incident" about 10.40am.

Two ambulances have been called there, as have two rapid response units and a manager - the latter a highly qualified paramedic unit usually only called out to serious incidents.

A woman at the St Paul's Catholic Church on Waimumu Rd said about 11.15am that she had seen two police cars zooming down towards Don Buck Road a few minutes earlier.

"We were wondering what was happening," she said.

A police helicopter is also now hovering above the area.