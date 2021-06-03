Murderer denied parole for second time

Murderer Karl Rouvi (62) has his next chance at parole in March next year. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Dunedin killer who stabbed his partner 21 times has been denied parole for the second time.

Matakaua (Karl) Ngaruaine Rouvi (62) was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 12 years after pleading guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Moana Anahera Marie Aranui in 2009.

He appeared before the Parole Board in January but was knocked back after he revealed unrealistic plans to return to Dunedin.

Rouvi saw the board again last month and while panel convener Sir Ron Young acknowledged the prisoner was a minimum-security inmate, there was still work to do.

Ms Aranui had found messages on her partner’s phone suggesting he was having an affair and promptly ended their relationship of five years.

But when she went to their Bay View Rd home to tell the rest of the family she was moving out, Rouvi responded with violence. After an argument outside, he took two boning knives from his car and attacked the woman.

Among her 21 injuries, Ms Aranui received six major stab wounds to her face, chest and arms. Her screams brought the killer’s then 29-year-old son out of the house.

He tried to distract his father so the victim and other family members could escape.

Rouvi briefly gave chase before giving up and stabbing himself five times in the chest.

The victim died in a carport about 70m away.

Rouvi, the Parole Board said, had two pages of criminal convictions, including for drink-driving and an indecent assault in 1976.

He was described as “working well” in the self-care unit at the Spring Hill Corrections Facility in Waikato and had been on several guided releases.

Rouvi had previously completed the Drug Treatment Programme and one specifically for Pasifika prisoners with a history of violence.

Sir Ron said the prisoner was not ready for release and listed what had to be done before that could happen.

Rouvi was encouraged to continue one-on-one counselling with a psychologist and the board requested a report specifically on the man’s risk levels and reintegration needs.

The murderer’s release plan also needed work, specifically regarding accommodation.

The Parole Board hoped to see Rouvi also undertake more guided releases to strengthen his links in the community.

His next bid for release will be in March 2022.