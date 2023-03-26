Music, kayaking and food lighten load of those on gorse slashing mission

The volunteers who took part in GorseBusters 2 last year. Photo: Supplied / Petr Hlavacek

GorseBusters 3 has everything- it's a slasher story, a nature love story and a human heroes story.

Once again volunteers from around the country will head to South Westland to fight the invasive gorse threatening to overrun the picturesque Ōkārito Lagoon.

With slashers and herbicide they will strip back the invaders, and the residents will thank them with food, boat transport, and even opening up their homes.

The six-day working bee, dubbed 'GorseBusters 3' after the success of the first two years, begins on 27 March.

Ōkārito GorseBusters co-founder Barry Hughes said about 50 volunteers would be travelling to the small settlement, coming from as far north as Auckland to as far south as Invercargill.

Hughes said while it took a lot of work, volunteers were playing an important role in protecting Ōkārito's natural environment and wildlife, as the gorse threatened the habitats of kōtuku and matuku/bittern bird species as well as whitebait breeding grounds on the shores of the lagoon.

He said they were not able to fully eradicate the gorse at the lagoon, but every effort helped push it back.

"The lagoon is a huge area, there's about 200 kilometres of remote shoreline here that needs to be tackled over time. So in many ways we've given ourselves the job for life starting this, but every bit that we've done we can see the benefits and the change it makes to the landscape."

Hughes said over the previous two events volunteers had worked on 31km of the lagoon's shoreline, used enough targeted herbicide to treat about 50,000 gorse plants, and picked up 600 litres of rubbish.

Ōkārito Bay and lagoon. Photo: chrisjewiss/123RF

Returning volunteer Mo Killip from Nelson said she was excited for her third year at GorseBusters.

"It's just brilliant. I've always loved Ōkārito and to feel like I can actually do something that's having a long-lasting positive effect. We all know we're going to be cutting gorse in the mud, and we love it," she said.

Hughes said organisers tried to make the week as much fun as possible for volunteers - with kayaking and other entertainment, and sponsors got behind it to make sure they were well looked after.

"We accommodate, feed and equip volunteers... local venison is on the menu for dinner with the local brewery helping out with a beer shout. It's an incredibly social week, we have musicians coming over from Lyttelton to come and play for us during the week, we have talks, quizzes and social events," he said.

Hughes said the working bee attracted a diverse group of volunteers, including city lawyers, forestry workers, farmers and accountants.

"I think there's a broad scope of people who want to do good and have seen an opportunity to do it. We're really pleased with how the project has gone, from something we thought would be a tiny backyard with just a few of us, it's really become significant with everyone's help."

By Anna Sargent