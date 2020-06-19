Nadia Lim donates $405K to charities after cookbook fundraiser

Nadia Lim with her children. Photo: supplied

Kiwi celebrity chef Nadia Lim has donated $405,000 to charities Women's Refuge and Youthline following a cookbook fundraiser.

Both charities saw a spike in demand since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the donation from Lim was split between the two - $202,500 each.

The cookbook, titled Nadia's Comfort Kitchen, featured recipes from Lim's television show of its namesake over the lockdown.

Lim said she was "over the moon" with the result.

"This will help Women's Refuge and Youthline immensely, especially in these times," she said.

"A massive thank you to all Kiwis out there who purchased a book and helped make this happen."

Women's Refuge and Youthline decided to add to My Food Bag's donation of $10,000 to Salvation Army's The Foodbank Project after hearing the news.

Both charities donated $20,000 each to the project and brought the total raised for it to $50,000.

Youthline chief executive Shae Ronald said Lim's donation will provide around 1500 hours of support to young people and their families 24/7 over the coming year.

"Her amazing contribution enables us to continue to be here for young people as the 'number one place for young people to reach out to for support'," Ronald said.

"We are full of gratitude for the incredible gift Nadia and her awesome 'cooking bubble' have provided Youthline."

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury said the donated funds will mean a life without violence for so many women and children.

"It is hard to find the rights words to express our gratitude for a gift like this," Jury said.

"We want to thank Nadia and all of those Kiwis who purchased this wonderful cookbook from the bottom of our hearts."

Sales for the one-off, limited edition, 120-page cookbook ended at midnight last Friday, June 12.